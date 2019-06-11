Washington signs Ashton Lampkin

Getty Images

Washington signed defensive back Ashton Lampkin on Tuesday, the team announced. It waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates in a corresponding move.

Lampkin has never played a regular-season NFL game.

Lampkin entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Chiefs. But he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in training camp.

Lampkin was injured again during last summer’s training camp, and the Chiefs reached an injury settlement with him.

He joined the Browns’ practice squad Dec. 13 and signed a futures contract with the team Jan. 5 before they waived him May 7.

Gates played for the Memphis Express for the Alliance of American Football’s eight-game season. He had 72 tackles and a sack while playing for head coach Mike Singletary’s club.

Gates went undrafted out of Ole Miss last year after playing 45 games for the school. He made 282 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and six sacks before leaving the school. He signed with the Browns in May and was waived in June when Cleveland signed kicker Ross Martin.

Washington signed him April 11.