Ziggy Ansah making progress, won’t practice until after start of training camp

AP

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not take part in practice until after the start of training camp. However, he is taking part in team walkthroughs as he continues to rehab his injured shoulder.

“He’s in the walkthroughs and stuff, today he was, so he’s able to get the huddle calls and make the calls and adjustments. He’s going to be really good at all that kind of stuff,” Carroll said.

“He’s working really hard and he’s doing great in his process coming back. It’s just a matter of strength-gaining. His shoulder is healed and all that so it’s just making sure that we don’t come back too soon and ensure that his recovery is for good.”

Ansah appeared in just seven games last year for the Detroit Lions due to injury. He still managed four sacks in those seven games and was a frequent disruptor of opposing offenses even when not wrestling a quarterback to the ground.

The timeline on his recovery has varied from the middle of training camp until sometime after the start of the season. Carroll said Tuesday that Ansah will not be thrown into the mix for the start of training camp and they’ll wait to see how he progresses once they get to that point.

“We’re going to wait,” Carroll said. “These six weeks coming up will be crucial and we have a really specific plan set up for him. He has a little traveling that he has to do to go home (to Ghana) but other than that he’ll be working with our guys throughout. And then we’ll just see when camp comes. We’ll take the camp to get it done, I’m sure. I don’t think we’ll rush him. There won’t be a need to start him up right out of the chutes and we’ll see how he goes in the weeks to follow.”

The Seahawks need Ansah to be a factor for their defense as they are lacking proven pass rush production otherwise. Cassius Marsh‘s 5.5 sacks last year with the San Francisco 49ers is the most in a given season of any defensive end currently with the Seahawks.