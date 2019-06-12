A.J. Green expects training camp “to be big” for understanding of offense

AP

Wide receiver A.J. Green returned to the practice field for the Bengals on Tuesday for his first work of an offseason that’s been spent rehabbing a toe injury, but his attention isn’t only on this week’s minicamp.

Green said “it felt good just to get out there” and do individual drills after his extended stay on the sideline. Green doesn’t feel he has much to show head coach Zac Taylor and Taylor agreed with that sentiment, but Green does feel there’s going to be a lot of work for him to do when he’s going full speed at training camp.

“We have a couple different routes I haven’t run before so training camp is going to be big for me just to get out there, everything is live with the defense going, so it will be good,” Green said, via ESPN.com.

Green was limited to nine games last season and caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. The hope in Cincinnati is that he’ll be able to contribute more in Taylor’s first season on the job.