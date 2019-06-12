Amari Cooper unconcerned about his contract

Getty Images

The last time we heard about Amari Cooper‘s contract, the sides were at a stalemate. The Cowboys receiver didn’t offer much of an update Wednesday.

“I don’t know,” Cooper said, via Calvin Watkins of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just waiting it out, and we’ll see what happens. I haven’t talked to [my agent] in a minute. I don’t like talking about the contracts with him. It’s one of those things that will naturally happen.”

Cooper said he will “handle” his business on the field and let agent Joel Segal handle his contract talks with the Cowboys. He is unconcerned about getting a deal done before the season starts.

“It don’t really matter to me,” Cooper said.

Cooper has no reason to be in a rush. He has a guaranteed salary of $13.924 million in 2019 and either will become a free agent or receive the franchise tag in 2020 barring a long-term deal.

The Cowboys remain confident in getting a long-term deal with Cooper, one of several big-name players the team wants to extend.

After the Raiders traded Cooper last October, he caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.