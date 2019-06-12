Andrew Luck: Shoulder taught me to be conservative with injuries

AP

The Colts will not have quarterback Andrew Luck on the field during this week’s minicamp because of the calf strain that’s kept him out of action for the last few weeks as well.

Neither Luck nor anyone else around the team seems overly concerned about the issue. Head coach Frank Reich called Luck’s readiness for camp a “no-brainer” and Luck said that his experience with the shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2017 season taught him that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Things can be stubborn sometimes,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I certainly don’t feel as young as I once did, but am certainly also being conservative with this. It’s one of the lessons I learned from my shoulder. . . . A lot less anxiety in my life than before. I think [that’s] trusting myself, and trusting the process.”

Luck was just getting back to throwing around this time last year and trusting that process paid off with a trip to the playoffs after the 2018 season. This recovery feels far less daunting, which makes it easy to understand why the Colts aren’t sweating their quarterback’s role at these practices.