Antonio Brown helping Raiders’ cornerbacks get better

AP

Contrary to the perception that he’s a bad teammate, Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has spent his first offseason with the team helping other players get better, on both sides of the ball.

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley said Brown has given the Raiders’ defensive backs scouting reports on what they do well and what they need to work on, and he’s helping them improve every time they cover him in practice.

“He’s definitely been able to give us feedback on where he feels as though we can improve or what he felt as though he has seen that we covered it well,” Worley said, via the San Jose Mercury News.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said last year, months before trading for Brown, that he went to a Steelers practice during his time as a broadcaster and came away from it thinking Brown is the hardest-working practice player he’s ever seen. Gruden wanted Brown for more than just what he brings to the team on game days, and Brown is already delivering.