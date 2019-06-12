Arden Key had shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted two defensive ends and signed Josh Mauro in a bid to improve a defensive end group that underwhelmed last season.

One member of that group spent time rehabbing from surgery while the Raiders were making those additions. Arden Key told reporters on Wednesday that he had his shoulder operated on in January. The injury occurred before the start of last season, so Key played through it as a rookie.

Key said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, that he’s feeling “as healthy as ever” as a result of the procedure. He also said that he has put on 15 pounds since the start of the team’s offseason program in April as he works to get into his desired playing shape.

Key had 30 tackles and a sack while making 10 starts last season.