Bears waive one of their many kickers

The old saying goes: “If you have three kickers you don’t have any.” Or something like that.

So they Bears solved it by getting down to two, and they still may not have any.

The team announced they had waived kicker Chris Blewitt, the aptonymically named rookie from Pitt.

Tossing one overboard leaves them with Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry, though Lord knows there will be many more to come. They’re no closer to solving the problem than they were when Cody Parkey double-doinked them out of the playoffs, and there’s no reason to think they won’t continue tinkering.