Bradley McDougald played with partially torn patellar tendon

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald has no doubt he will be on the field for the start of training capm after offseason knee surgery.

“Yeah, for sure,” McDougald said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

McDougald revealed Wednesday he partially tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in Week Eight. He tried rehabbing it during the offseason before electing for surgery right before organized team activities.

“Since the Lions game, I was having trouble,” McDougald said. “I was playing through a lot of pain and a lot of grief. I feel like I’m in a much better situation now, much more comfortable. The knee feels good, my body feels good.”

McDougald will start at one safety spot as the Seahawks attempt to replace Earl Thomas, who left in free agency. His position depends on whether free safety Tedric Thompson, strong safety Delano Hill or second-round pick Marquise Blair wins the job opposite McDougald. Blair is trying strong safety first, though the Seahawks believe he can play both positions.

“I’m fully prepared to come in and play strong safety, really compete and battle with whoever,” McDougald said. “I can do both, but I prefer to play in the box and closer to the line of scrimmage. There’s just more for me to do there in the run game and the man-to-man coverages. But I’m always willing to do whatever to make the team work and be the best asset for the team. But I definitely intend to play in the box.”