Cameron Jordan glad to be home, with goals in mind

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was talking to reporters moments before he signed the contract extension that could allow him to meet most of his goals.

But for all the newfound riches (and with a reported $42 million in guarantees, they are considerable), there is still one big goal he can’t buy.

“I bike around here, I go from Old Metairie to Uptown,” Jordan said of his adopted hometown, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I walk across the street with the family, everybody knows me at the grocery store. My familiarity here has been welcomed. At this point, I feel like I am a part of this city.

“Still gotta win the Super Bowl, though.”

Jordan, their first-round pick in 2011, showed up too late to enjoy the Saints’ title, but wants to make sure he’s able to enjoy that feeling. He also spoke of the importance of staying with the Saints throughout his career, the way his father (Steve Jordan) did with the Vikings.

“When you come in and get drafted . . . you have this vision of grandeur,” Jordan said. “My dad played for the Vikings for 13 years, I always said I wanted to be with the same team for the rest of my career. This gives me an opportunity to extend it for however long it goes. . . .

“I’ve always said it’s not about being the highest paid player. I’ve got personal goals. As embedded as I am to this community, as much as I love this place, as much as my family is at home here, uprooting isn’t really an option for me. . . . I’ve been able to be a part of all of it — except the Super Bowl.”

Having him in place for the foreseeable future can only help them toward that goal.