Chargers sign Nasir Adderley

The Chargers signed second-round draft choice Nasir Adderley, the team announced Wednesday. The safety’s signing leaves only third-round tackle Trey Pipkins as the only members of the seven-player class without a contract.

Adderley was a second-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team all-conference player in 2018. The Delaware product made first-team All-CAA accolades in 2017 and the CAA coaches named him third-team all-conference in 2016.

He made 86 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups while adding a forced fumble and a recovery. Adderley also added five kick returns for a 29.8 average, including a 92-yarder for a touchdown.