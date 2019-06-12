Darius Leonard glad to have ankle injury behind him

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season despite an ankle injury that plagued him throughout the season.

Leonard missed just one game due to the injury but it was a constant irritant during the campaign. Leonard had surgery this offseason to get the ankle cleaned up and is happy that it’s no longer an issue.

“I thought, with the rest, that it would heal by itself, but coming back, running on it, it didn’t feel good,” Leonard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I wasn’t 100 percent. I’m just glad we caught it when we did.”

The surgery has kept Leonard from participating in offseason workouts and he won’t take part in the team’s mandatory mini-camp this week while recovering. However, Leonard is confident he’ll be ready to go for training camp next month.

“That’s the plan,” he said.

Leonard 163 total tackles with 111 solo tackles during his rookie season in Indianapolis. He led the league in tackles and was named a first-team All-Pro.