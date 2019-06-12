Dee Delaney among six players trying out for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs waived defensive back Jalin Burrell with a non-football illness, according to the NFL’s Wednesday transactions report.

They also are trying out six players during their minicamp this week.

According to BJ Kissel of the team website, safety Dee Delaney, cornerback Hemp Cheevers, linebacker D'Juan Hines, guard Abdul Beecham, fullback Josh Caldwell and running back A.J. Ouellette are getting looks in the Chiefs’ three-day camp.

The Dolphins waived Delaney last month.

Delaney, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018. The team waived him out of the preseason.

He spent the season between the Jaguars’ active roster and their practice squad before the Jaguars waived him Dec. 3, and the Dolphins claimed him.

Delany played two games with the Jaguars last season, the only action of his career.