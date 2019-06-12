Deebo Samuel, Mike McGlinchey among injured 49ers missing minicamp

Getty Images

Some important players on the 49ers are sitting out minicamp with injuries.

San Francisco right tackle Mike McGlinchey is missing minicamp as a result of a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, which requires him to be off his feet for about two or three weeks, according to NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Also out is rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who suffered a hip injury toward the end of Organized Team Activities.

Both McGlinchey and Samuel are expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Other 49ers who are out of minicamp include TE Garrett Celek (back), RB Matt Breida (pectoral), RB Jerick McKinnon (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (forearm), WR Jalen Hurd (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee/quadriceps), DE Nick Bosa (hamstring), LB Kwon Alexander (knee), LB Fred Warner (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles), S Jimmie Ward (collarbone) and S D.J. Reed (shoulder).