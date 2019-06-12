Don Martindale: Ravens are “disappointed” by Michael Pierce not being in shape

Getty Images

The Ravens pulled defensive tackle Michael Pierce from practice on Tuesday for his own health, given that they believed he wasn’t in shape. On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Don Martindale discussed the situation.

“Of course you’re disappointed,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “What I said to him, I said it in front of the whole defense: Life is about choices. Just don’t make that choice make your life.”

Martindale stopped short of calling our Pierce to reporters on Wednesday.

“We piled on enough yesterday,” Martindale said. “Let’s don’t forget what a great football player he is. He’ll get back there. I can’t tell you when, but he’ll get back there.”

Hensley noted on Tuesday that Pierce seemed to be “much heavier” at practice.

Undrafted in 2016, Pierce signed earlier this year a restricted free agency tender of $3 million. But the amount isn’t guaranteed, and the Ravens could choose to move on from Pierce, if they don’t like what they see from him in training camp.