Drew Brees back at Saints practice

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed last week’s organized team activities and the first day of this week’s minicamp, but he was back on the field with the team on Wednesday.

Brees was away from the team so that he could testify against a jeweler in a civil trial. Brees alleges the jeweler defrauded him out of millions of dollars.

His absence opened the door for Teddy Bridgewater to get some work with the first team in practice. That’s not a chance he had last year after joining the team in a trade just before the start of the regular season.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me to just spend time with the coaching staff and not have to learn on the fly, like I did last year,” Bridgewater said. “To be able to know and learn the basics of this offense, the foundation, as opposed to learning a new gameplan every week, it’s been very exciting to be a part of.”

Assuming all is well with Brees, Bridgewater’s other opportunities should be limited in 2019.