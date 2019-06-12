Emmanuel Sanders “would have wanted” adjusted deal if not for injury

AP

Emmanuel Sanders doesn’t blame his teammate, Chris Harris Jr., for sitting out part of the offseason program to indicate his unhappiness with his contract. The cornerback returned to organized team activities May 29 after getting a contract adjustment.

Sanders, in fact, said he “more than likely” would have gone through a similar circumstance if not for tearing an Achilles in a Dec. 5 practice.

“I probably would have wanted a deal,” Sanders said Wednesday on 104.3 The Fan, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Sanders, 32, is set to make $10.15 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. So 2019 is a pivotal season for Sanders.

Sanders said during his radio appearance that he has worked up to two-a-days, running routes with the Broncos and then again on his own.

“I have no pain when I’m running,” Sanders said. “No pain at all. . . .The only time that my Achilles is sore is when I wake up in the morning. I get up. Once I start moving around, it loosens up, and then I’m ready to go.”

He also revealed that he is 8 pounds heavier than last season because of a blood flow restriction machine he used to strengthen his legs after surgery.