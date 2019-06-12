Jaguars sign third-rounder Quincy Williams

AP

The Jaguars have their entire 2019 draft class under contract.

They finished the process of signing picks on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with third-rounder Quincy Williams. It’s a four-year deal for Williams, who was one of seven players selected by the Jaguars this year.

Williams was something of a surprise pick at that spot in the draft as his work at linebacker while at Murray State failed to generate the kind of pre-draft buzz that his younger brother Quinnen received. The younger Williams brother was the third overall pick after playing at Alabama.

He was productive in 2018, however, and posted 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his final year in school. That was enough to catch the Jaguars’ attention and a strong camp could have the rookie in the mix of players trying to fill the hole left by Telvin Smith in the Jacksonville defense.