Jeffery Simmons: No time limit to when I can come back from torn ACL

The Titans selected defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first round of this year’s draft despite knowing he might not play at all during his rookie season.

Simmons tore his ACL while working out in February and the usual recovery timeline for that injury would carry him through most of the year. Simmons didn’t rule out the possibility that process can conclude in time for him to play this season, but added he’s not going to overdo anything in order to make that happen.

“I’m not rushing anything,” Simmons said, via the Tennessean. “If I don’t play this year, I’m fine with it, but my goal is to get healthy on my time and on this team’s time. There’s no time limit and when I can come back. Every day I come to work, I’m putting my mindset, you know, ‘I want to get back today.’ That’s how I come to work everyday and try to get better.”

Simmons said he isn’t sure when he will be ready to resume running, so is concentrating on other rehab work, weight room work and team meetings while moving toward a return to the field.