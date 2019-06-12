Jets claim Montrel Meander off waivers

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has made his first addition to the roster.

The Jets announced that they have claimed cornerback Montrel Meander off of waivers. There was no need for a corresponding move as tight end Neal Sterling was cut in Douglas’ first transaction in the job he agreed to take last week.

Meander was dropped from the Raiders roster on Tuesday. He joined the Raiders late last season, but was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns and spent the first 12 weeks of the season on the practice squad in Cleveland. That makes him familiar with Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, which should help him catch up after spending the offseason elsewhere.

Meander finished out his college time at Grambling and had 49 tackles and two interceptions during the 2017 season.