Jimmy Garoppolo gets one rep of 11-on-11 work

AP

Word earlier this week was that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not be doing any full-team work until the 49ers get to training camp, but things played out differently at Wednesday’s minicamp practice.

As practice wound down, Garoppolo lined up, took a snap and completed a pass to Dante Pettis during an 11-on-11 drill. The defensive line came off the field before Garoppolo’s next snap and he wrapped up practice with the offense holding an 11-on-7 edge in numbers.

After the session, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, he expected the defensive line to “stand there and put their hands up” rather than simulate a pass rush against Garoppolo. The defensive linemen did things their usual way, however, and Shanahan pulled them in order to ensure Garoppolo’s return from a torn ACL wasn’t impeded in any way.

While the miscommunication could have ended differently, the good news is that all is well with Garoppolo and the team expects him to be all systems go when they hit training camp.