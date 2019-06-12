Jimmy Smith not sweating his contract

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is heading into the final year of his contract, but he’s not worrying about his future.

“That’s going to play itself out,” Smith said. “The Ravens know I always want to be here, but whatever happens, happens. I know I can still play the game, so if I’m here, I’ll be obviously grateful. If not, I’ll continue my career somewhere else.”

Smith is due a $9.5 million base salary this season, and there was some talk that he could have been cut in a cost-saving move. Smith says he knew that was possible but was also confident it would work out.

“The Ravens know how much I love them, and I know how much the Ravens love me, and I went through some stuff. It could have easily gone both ways, so I’m excited and happy to still be here,” Smith said.

Smith will be 31 this season and says he has cleaned up his diet and is working hard at being the kind of player who can keep producing into his 30s. And perhaps the kind of player who can keep making good money into his 30s.