Jon Kitna calls Dak Prescott “a rare individual”

AP

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna all played quarterback in the NFL, combining for 169 game appearances and 135 starts. (Yes, Kitna had most of those.)

So Dak Prescott has someone he can seek for advice at every turn.

Kitna, hired by the Cowboys this offseason, said he plays only a small role in Prescott’s development.

“I’m just trying to help him be the best he can be,” said Kitna, who started 124 NFL games in a 15-year career that included two seasons in Dallas.

The obvious follow-up question is: What is Prescott’s best? That’s the question the Cowboys are faced with answering as they actively negotiate a long-term deal with Prescott.

I don’t think anybody knows that,” Kitna said. “I don’t think anybody knows that. He’s a rare individual. He’s a rare individual from the physical standpoint, the mental standpoint, the experience standpoint, the leadership, I mean, on down the line. Playing in Dallas, with all that comes with being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he embraces all that. He doesn’t shy away from it. I don’t think you want to even try to put limits on what that would be, on what his best is. It’s going to be fun over time to watch it happen.”

Prescott, who turns 26 next month, has never had a losing season in his three seasons starting for the Cowboys. He is 32-16, having thrown for 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

“The thing that jumps out and I’ve said this multiple times: He wants to be the best,” Kitna said. “A lot of people say that. I just feel like you can watch somebody [you can see it]. You don’t really care about what they say. . . .You watch Jason Witten and you’re like, ‘There’s a guy who wants to be the best tight end. Still.’ Dak is similar. He doesn’t need to be poked and prodded, but he wants to be poked and prodded and pushed. So it’s fun.”