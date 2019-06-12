JuJu Smith-Schuster “super excited” to see how Antonio Brown does in 2019

Getty Images

There’s been a common thread linking wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s offseason media sessions together and it remained in place on Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster was asked questions about former teammate Antonio Brown and repeated his earlier answer about there being “no hard feelings” toward Brown despite some of the mudslinging that went on since Brown was traded to the Raiders. He also suggested he’ll be tuning in to watch Brown and the rest of the Raiders on Hard Knocks because he’s curious to see how Brown does in Oakland.

“It’s very interesting,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Obviously, people are talking about Hard Knocks and the Raiders. Everyone is curious how he’s going to do and how he’s going to perform. Honestly, I think he is a great player. I think Derek Carr is a good quarterback. . . . I’ll be super excited to see what he does, what the team does. Hard Knocks should be interesting to watch.”

Plenty of others have shared the opinion that Brown, Carr, Jon Gruden, Vontaze Burfict and others in Oakland will make for good viewing this summer, but HBO and NFL Films likely appreciate the plug from Smith-Schuster all the same.