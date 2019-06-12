Julio Jones: Arthur Blank said I’ll get a new deal, his word is gold

AP

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in February that wide receiver Julio Jones will be a member of the team for life and later called a new contract for the wideout a matter of when rather than if, but no deal has been struck at this point.

Jones basically shrugged his shoulders about that on Tuesday. Jones told reporters that he isn’t worried about where things stand right now because he believes that Blank means what he said.

“Nah, man, as far as the contract thing, Mr. Blank has spoken,” Jones said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “At the end of the day, his word is gold. He said they are going to get something done between them and my agency. As far as me, I just hold up my end and stay ready.”

Jones reported to minicamp this week, but is not participating fully after spending most of the offseason working out on his own. He said he will be “good to go” when training camp starts this summer and the weeks leading up to camp could offer a chance to iron out the contract he’s been trying to land for some time.