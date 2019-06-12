Kirk Cousins: I’m a .500 quarterback, that’s not where you want to be

June 12, 2019
The late Al Davis is credited with coining the phrase “just win, baby,” but a current NFL quarterback may be borrowing it as his motto for the 2019 season.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins discussed his place in the NFL landscape on Wednesday and he noted that his standing would look different if his teams posted better records. Washington and Minnesota are a combined 32-30-2 over his four full years as a starter and Cousins believes that needs to change for him to be seen in a more positive light.

“I think [getting to] the next level really is all about winning,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m pretty much a .500 quarterback in my career so far and I don’t think that’s where you want to be and that’s not why you are brought in or people are excited about you.”

Cousins said the narrative will be that he went to the next level if the team does well even if he doesn’t post “gaudy statistics.” The need to win games can’t be disputed, although doing it in spite of Cousins’ play seems like an unlikely way for the Vikings to get back to the postseason.

29 responses to "Kirk Cousins: I'm a .500 quarterback, that's not where you want to be

  3. Kirk Cousins is a great QB and even better leader. The problem has been the turnstile that the Vikings call an O-Line. Once they fix the O-Line, the wins and postseason will come with Captain Kirk leading the way

  4. Cousins gets a lot of hate but he’s never been on a really good team, either. Only the Texans and Cardinals had worse OL play last year and much of the time the Vikings didn’t even bother trying to run the football. So he’s right. His stats don’t need to improve; his team has to win more games. That will happen with a running game and better OL play.

  5. I like and respect Cousins personally, but given the talent (and salaries) on this team, they are perennial underperformers.

  7. Eli Manning has a career win % of 51.2% and yet he is revered in New York. You really only need to get really lucky a couple times and it changes the perception.

  10. Good of him to acknowledge that. But honestly, the guy got too much blame for last year. The OL was a mess and we once again had kicking issues. The defense also got off to a bad start. The entire team needs to step it up. Thank God we get to play the Lions and Packers twice.

  12. “You really only need to get really lucky a couple times and it changes the perception.” You don’t get to two super bowls and win them by being lucky. You don’t get two Super Bowl MVPs by being lucky. You get there by showing up at crunch time.

    Vikings knew Cousins’ record was .500 when they paid him guaranteed $84M bucks.

  13. “Cousins gets a lot of hate but he’s never been on a really good team, either. ” Wasn’t he supposed to be the missing piece on the team that tanked against the Eagles early 2018?

  14. Kirk had to play alot of those games with the skins though. He is pretty good… has those inexplicable bad games that prove costly though. That will be his legacy.

  15. Unimpressed with Cousins so far, but impressed at him owning it. Can only go up from here…and maybe achieve the level of Case Keenum.

  18. Kirk knows it. The rest of the NFL knows it. Most fans know it. Vikings fans and the team still think Kirk is the next coming of Joe Montana.

  19. I know there are a handful of teams that would take his 30 TD and only 10 int, including the one I root for.

    But this is further proof that you are never “just one player away” in the NFL. When you find that player, the next year your team springs other leaks.

  21. thegreatjimbrown says:
    June 12, 2019 at 2:18 pm
    Profootball reference shows him as 34-37 -2. That's not .500.
    ————
    “I’m pretty much a .500 quarterback in my career so far and I don’t think that’s where you want to be and that’s not why you are brought in or people are excited about you.”

    It “pretty much” is to go by the quote in the article.

  22. Skins fan here. He’s good until crunch time then comes the int or pick 6. That’s the reason the Skins didn’t want to pay him.

  23. thegreatjimbrown says:
    June 12, 2019 at 2:18 pm
    Profootball reference shows him as 34-37 -2. That’s not .500.

    4-25 against teams with winning records. That’s .136 Kirk.

  25. “Cousins gets a lot of hate but he’s never been on a really good team, either. ”

    They didn’t pay him that kind of cash to be a game manager. They paid him to make the Vikings a better team. Which he did not. And let’s not kid anyone. If he started the NFC title game against the Eagles instead of Keenum, the Vikings would have lost 38-10 instead of 38-7.

  26. Contrary to what many cheesers like the one above may contend, most Vikings fans will acknowledge that Cousins is an average NFL QB, with a ceiling probably as an above average (not elite) NFL QB. At this point I would like to see the guy win a big game for a change. Hopefully the O-line will improve this year. If it does, and he still doesn’t win, those who say he isn’t even an average NFL QB will be proved correct.

  27. He is correct and great reflection about himself. Much much better to see this attitude going forward rather than cracking jokes about ignoring coaches and getting them fired.

  28. >>Cousins said the narrative will be that he went to the next level if the team does well even if he doesn’t post “gaudy statistics.”

    Huh?
    If he has a so-so year, but the team gets to the playoffs, he has not risen to the next level, he’s ridden the back of the team.

    He’s an ok QB, he is not a bad QB. But to go deep in the playoffs requires more, or it requires less pay for a slightly above average QB.

  29. Kirk has the stats that would imply he is a Top 10 QB. He has the number of wins that proves he is not top 10.

    I personally think he lacks the “It Factor”. The swagger. The confidence. He’s all brains and not enough balls.

