Kirk Cousins: I’m a .500 quarterback, that’s not where you want to be

AP

The late Al Davis is credited with coining the phrase “just win, baby,” but a current NFL quarterback may be borrowing it as his motto for the 2019 season.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins discussed his place in the NFL landscape on Wednesday and he noted that his standing would look different if his teams posted better records. Washington and Minnesota are a combined 32-30-2 over his four full years as a starter and Cousins believes that needs to change for him to be seen in a more positive light.

“I think [getting to] the next level really is all about winning,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m pretty much a .500 quarterback in my career so far and I don’t think that’s where you want to be and that’s not why you are brought in or people are excited about you.”

Cousins said the narrative will be that he went to the next level if the team does well even if he doesn’t post “gaudy statistics.” The need to win games can’t be disputed, although doing it in spite of Cousins’ play seems like an unlikely way for the Vikings to get back to the postseason.