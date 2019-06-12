Kyle Rudolph extension creates $4.175 million in cap space for Vikings

Getty Images

On Tuesday, we posted some of the details regarding tight end Kyle Rudolph‘s new four-year extension with the Vikings. One detail that wasn’t available at the time relates to the cap savings generated by the new deal.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, that cap savings will be $4.175 million.

As we explained on Tuesday, the contract has no full guarantees beyond 2019. Rudolph’s 2020 salary is guaranteed for injury only.

Rudolph is banking on the Vikings choosing to keep him around, based on his salary, his skills, and his desire to stay in Minnesota. For now, Rudolph gets a raise and the Vikings secure some cap relief. For 2020 and beyond, Rudolph’s status with the team remains to seen.