Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Earlier this offseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he saw ways to “put my stamp on” the offense that head coach Matt LaFleur is installing and he revisited that idea as the team closes out the offseason program this week.

Rodgers said he has been working to avoid any improvisations during practice because he’s “really trying to trust the progressions and my eyes and learn timing on different things.” Saying that he expects that to last until the first play of the team’s first game in September was a joke, but Rodgers does expect to go off script at some point.

“I was teasing them about how every coach always says, ‘No, no, no. Oh, good play,'” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It’s always a ‘No’ until, it’s ‘Oh yeah, good play.’ I said, ‘There’s going to be a couple of those, trust me. But they usually work out pretty good.'”

It doesn’t sound like that idea is a bothersome one for LaFleur.

“He’s played the game with a certain style for his whole career, and he’s done it at a pretty high level,” LaFleur said. “I think just some of the things that he’s been able to really enhance within our offense has been a lot of fun to watch. You saw that off-schedule play that he made down in the red zone. He made another one to Jake Kumerow where I didn’t anticipate the ball going where it went, but that’s where it went and it was a touchdown. We never want to take that playmaker away from him.”

Rodgers and the Packers didn’t make enough plays last season, which is a big reason why LaFleur is in town and installing a brand new offense that is still a few months away from a full unveiling.

13 responses to “Matt LaFleur won’t take the “playmaker away from” Aaron Rodgers

  1. The great ones have the ability to read any defense and change the play on the fly and burn the defense for big plays.

    As LaFleur said early on, if someone says Aaron is a “problem” then it’s a great “problem” that every head coach wishes he had.

    “Some of the things he has been able to really enhance within our offense has been really fun to watch”

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  2. .” Saying that he expects that to last until the first play of the team’s first game in September”

    I don’t understand why the coaching change then. rodgers is going to run his own offense. Padding all his stats and throwing his OL and receivers and coaches under the bus when his style will not work. packers are not going to get 6 wins this year. 5-11 last place is theirs. What a bunch of clowns.

  4. In other words, Erwin Wawgers will be allowed to commit fraud and to exploit the Cheese Cheater loophole and to take advantage of defensive pre-snap penalties to get yardage that the normal offense can never pick up.

  6. Usually letting a QB remain a “playmaker” also means keeping him in harm’s way. The injury plague on Aaron has been awful since his Super Bowl run. If anything, they need to find ways to keep him healthy, not get him killed for maybe a bomb touchdown that also sinks their season.

  8. Saying that he expects that to last until the first play of the team’s first game in September was a joke, but Rodgers does expect to go off script at some point.
    ———
    I agree, i don’t expect it to last that long.
    its pretty funny, huh? ha ha he doesn’t listen to his coaches. LOLOL. Good one Aaron.

  10. Sage approach from such a young coach. There are still areas of Rodger’s game that LaFleur can effect in a positive way, without stilting his playmaking ability. 2019 here we come..Go Pack!!

  11. Aaron already disrespecting the new kid coach. Sending a message.

  12. I don’t understand why the coaching change then. rodgers is going to run his own offense. Padding all his stats and throwing his OL and receivers and coaches under the bus when his style will not work. packers are not going to get 6 wins this year. 5-11 last place is theirs. What a bunch of clowns.
    —–
    Wow, triggered by a joke. Viking fans seem insecure.

  13. Until they get a coach fired that is. Or maybe that is what he meant.
    —-
    No, I think he meant that he’s been one of the top qb’s in the league since 2009 because of such plays.

