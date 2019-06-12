Matt LaFleur won’t take the “playmaker away from” Aaron Rodgers

AP

Earlier this offseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he saw ways to “put my stamp on” the offense that head coach Matt LaFleur is installing and he revisited that idea as the team closes out the offseason program this week.

Rodgers said he has been working to avoid any improvisations during practice because he’s “really trying to trust the progressions and my eyes and learn timing on different things.” Saying that he expects that to last until the first play of the team’s first game in September was a joke, but Rodgers does expect to go off script at some point.

“I was teasing them about how every coach always says, ‘No, no, no. Oh, good play,'” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It’s always a ‘No’ until, it’s ‘Oh yeah, good play.’ I said, ‘There’s going to be a couple of those, trust me. But they usually work out pretty good.'”

It doesn’t sound like that idea is a bothersome one for LaFleur.

“He’s played the game with a certain style for his whole career, and he’s done it at a pretty high level,” LaFleur said. “I think just some of the things that he’s been able to really enhance within our offense has been a lot of fun to watch. You saw that off-schedule play that he made down in the red zone. He made another one to Jake Kumerow where I didn’t anticipate the ball going where it went, but that’s where it went and it was a touchdown. We never want to take that playmaker away from him.”

Rodgers and the Packers didn’t make enough plays last season, which is a big reason why LaFleur is in town and installing a brand new offense that is still a few months away from a full unveiling.