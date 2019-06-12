Mitchell Schwartz signs one-year extension with the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have plenty of cash and cap problems once quarterback Patrick Mahomes becomes eligible for a new contract. So they’re doing whatever business they can before having to pay the no-look piper.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs extended deal of tackle Mitchell Schwartz. Agent Mike McCartney announced the one-year deal, which puts Schwartz under contract through 2021.

A first-team All Pro in 2018, Schwartz entered the league as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2012. He signed with the Chiefs in 2016.

Schwartz was due to earn $13.2 million over the next two years. Details as to the extension have yet to be reported or leaked.