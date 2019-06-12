Nick Foles enjoying the “new” parts of Jaguars offense

AP

The Jaguars have a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback.

Coordinator John DeFilippo estimated that the Jaguars have installed “90 to 95 percent” of the offense, and quarterback Nick Foles said “50 or 60 percent” offense he is familiar with from when DeFilippo was with him in Philadelphia.

“There is a lot of new. I always love a lot of new because you get to talk about different concepts,” Foles said, via Phillip Heilman of jacksonville.com. “Coaches are from different backgrounds and then you get to talk about the reason why this play is successful and what I’m looking for. That allows my football knowledge to grow and then my ability to teach the guys to grow even greater.”

The offense, though, is new to most of the Jaguars, so they still have work to do before the start of the season. But Foles is pleased with where the offense is heading into its final day of the offseason program.

“I’m really impressed with how the guys are executing these plays,” Foles said. “The shifts, the motions, the different schemes, the different concepts. Right now, when it is all new to everybody, it is a lot. But I feel like everyone is doing a really good job of executing.”