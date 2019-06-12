No hesitancy for J.J. Watt this offseason

AP

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has said multiple times this offseason that he believes he has a lot of good football left in him and has noted that dealing with injuries in 2016 and 2017 meant there was less of a toll on his body.

Being out may have left more tread on the tires, but it also left Watt wondering about what he’d be capable of doing once he got back on the field. He answered that question with 16 sacks last season and he said on Tuesday that he’s in a better mental space this time around.

“You have more of a confident stance, and I think that’s where I’m at this year,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’m very confident, whereas last year I was confident but kind of hesitant. So this year that hesitancy is gone, not having come off a bad injury but coming off of a solid season. It’s good to have that feeling, and it’s good to be going into a season without those doubts.”

Maintaining a high level of play would be a decent enough goal for 2019, but Watt believes “there’s always things I can do better” and said that having no injury issues this offseason allowed him to devote his full attention to those things. Should he make good on that effort, Watt could find himself in the mix for another defensive player of the year honor.