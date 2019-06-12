Raiders cancel final day of minicamp

AP

When Jon Gruden returned to coaching a year ago, he complained loudly about the “genius” who decided to give coaches less contact with players in the offseason. A year later, the Raiders aren’t taking advantage of all their available offseason practice days.

The Raiders have become the latest team to cancel the final day of their offseason program.

The Raiders called off their third day of a mandatory minicamp, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports. No practice. No walk-through. No media availability.

Instead, the Raiders are done for the offesason, meeting again next month in Napa, California, for training camp.

Gruden said on PFT Live in February of 2018 that he would deal with the NFL’s restrictive offseason workout rules by complaining about them. But by canceling the final day of minicamp, his complaints now fall hollow.

The Patriots, for the second consecutive year, canceled their final two days of organized team activities after coach Bill Belichick complained in March about not having enough time to work with players.

The rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, implemented under the new agreement in 2011, significantly limited the amount of contact coaches can have with players throughout the offseason and cut back on the number, and type, of workouts teams could have.

If owners attempt to add more time to the offseason program during current CBA negotiations, all the NFLPA has to do is point to teams not taking advantage of all their days.