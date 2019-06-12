Report: Sony Michel had a knee scope

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel didn’t take part in the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp last week and there’s now a report regarding the reason for his absence.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Michel sat out after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The expectation is that Michel will be ready for training camp this summer.

Michel has a history of knee issues, so the team will likely monitor his workload upon his return to the field in order to have him in good health for the start of the regular season.

Michel ran 209 times for 931 yards and six touchdowns last regular season and added six more touchdowns in the playoffs. Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and James White round out the running back group in New England.