Russell Wilson: DK Metcalf is “looking really, really special”

AP

The Seahawks may have gotten in 2019 a steal on par with the steal they got in 2012.

Seven years after landing quarterback Russell Wilson in round three (the Jaguars took a punter with Wilson still on the board), the Seahawks traded up to the bottom of round two to grab receiver DK Metcalf. Wilson really likes what he sees so far from the rookie.

“Well, it’s great seeing DK make his plays,” Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. “I think DK is looking really, really special. He can do anything and everything and he’s tremendous.”

Metcalf generated plenty of pre-draft buzz given his size, physique, and speed. But a history of injuries coupled with a reputation for having a limited route tree dragged him out of round one and almost into round three.

Coach Pete Carroll has no qualms about throwing rookies into the fray, as he did with Wilson. Given the absence of Doug Baldwin, the Seahawks have a need at the position, and Metcalf could fill it right away.