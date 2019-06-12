Sean Payton thinks Michael Thomas will be “next one” to get contract extension

AP

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and said last month that he isn’t sweating the timeline to get a new contract.

Thomas said he’s “pretty certain” that things will be handled well by General Manager Mickey Loomis and the Saints organization. A key part of the organization suggested that Thomas may not have to wait long for a resolution now that defensive end Cameron Jordan‘s deal is done.

Head coach Sean Payton doesn’t handle contract talks, but he does believe Thomas’s contract will be the next order of business for those who do run that side of the operation.

“He’s been very consistent and he’ll be the next one I am sure,” Payton said at a Tuesday press conference. “Mickey will be working. I know that they probably have already begun discussions. I leave that to those guys to handle. He competes, he is durable, and he is someone that enjoys playing.”

Thomas has more catches through his first three seasons than any player in NFL history and that’s made him an essential piece of the puzzle for the Saints. That means keeping him around will come at a high cost, but it’s one the Saints appear to be more than willing to pay.