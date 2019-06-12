Stephen Anderson hopes to win Patriots’ trust

AP

Stephen Anderson spent last season with the Patriots, but he didn’t get a chance to actually play in any games.

Anderson signed to the practice squad in early September and remained there for the entire regular season before being added to the active roster in January. Anderson was inactive for New England’s playoff contests, but has a chance to do more this year.

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and Benjamin Watson‘s four-game suspension have opened the door for Anderson, Matt LaCosse and others to earn playing time in 2019. Anderson has been around the team long enough to know what has to happen for him to get that time.

“There’s a lot of opportunity,” Anderson said, via the Providence Journal. “But they want to see people that they can trust. If you’re going to be on the field with Tom, then they’re going to have to trust you. So, I’ve got to make sure my assignments are right. I’ve got to make sure I’m in the right spot when I need to be. I’ve got to make sure I’m playing a role on special teams. But yes, in general, there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Anderson caught 36 passes for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games for the Texans in 2016 and 2017.