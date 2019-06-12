Titans add a sand pit to training facility

Minicamp might be as rigorous as training camp, but for the Titans, it’s no day at the beach.

The team did bring the sand in, however.

According to Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, the team has installed a sand pit at their training facility to supplement the workouts players get.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson brought the idea with him from New England, and the Buccaneers put one in while he was working there. Last month, they dug out a corner of their property and filled it with sand, next to their practice bubble. The pit measures seven yards by 21 yards.

Running and working out in sand allows for a lower-impact alternative, making it easier on ankles and knees, while adding a bit of resistance as well.

“We can take guys who are either coming back from injury and they’re rehabilitating something, something that needs a softer surface,” strength and conditioning coach Frank Piraino said. “Or sometimes, just as we get late in the training cycle and guys have had a lot of pounding, we want to slow them down a little bit, take some of the beating off him, we can put him in there. Or even late in a guy’s career, if he’s got a whole bunch of career games, just a lot of mileage on his body, we can have him do some work in there.

“And then there’s the physiological benefits to it. As the sand falls off underneath you, there’s a balance aspect to it. Your feet and your knees and your ankles learn to stabilize a little bit better. And it also works the small muscles, the minute muscles of your feet that you can’t do any other way.”

It also keeps the Titans players from having to leave for Florida or California or some other beach to get the workouts in.

  3. There is a reason some military (Seals, Naval Aviators, etc.) training includes running in sand. It is so much more difficult than regular running and as stated in the article, works muscles you don’t even know you have … until the next morning.

    Every team should be using a sandbox. Perhaps the number of non-contact injuries suffered would decline as one benefit.

  4. Uh oh, looks like Darin’s gone off-message here – Darin, do try to remember that the sports media is not supposed to report the myriad incrementals & marginals in which the Patriots continually innovate the game! No! You’re supposed to just milk the salty mountain of hate’s false claims of cheating and stoke the NFL into continually changing the rules to stop them. That’s why teams now have to wear numbered jerseys at OTAs! Look out Titans, sand will soon be outlawed now that your new GM has run his mouth. If only he’d kept it quiet you could cheated like this just like the Pats have for years. Doh!

  6. Didnt the patriots have a promising rookie rb Edwards i believe who blew out his knee in a flag football game played on sand? Not a good move in my opinion.

  7. So what’s it going to be? Late to a meeting and you get to shovel out the “cat box?”

  8. milanomafia716 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 9:42 am
    Didnt the patriots have a promising rookie rb Edwards i believe who blew out his knee in a flag football game played on sand? Not a good move in my opinion.
    —————–
    That was an NFL organized “Rookie Beach Bowl” to promote the Pro Bowl week in Hawaii, and nothing at all to do with the Pats org. Plus February 1999 was before Belichick’s time.

    ============================================================================

    It was Robert Edwards, a rookie RB who blew out his knee during a Pro Bowl rookie flag football game during Pro Bowl week. He was never quite the same afterwards.

    I’ve trained on sand, there are pros and cons.

    Pros: Sand gives you a great workout, as it absorbs energy. That means when you’re exercising or running on the beach, the sand doesn’t give you a bounce like a hard pavement, causing you to expend far more energy to sustain speed and momentum. It can be easier on the knees, though with an important caveat (Cons).

    Cons: Must use flat sand. Sand that isn’t flat can put stress on your knee joints, which is what might have happened to Edwards. FWIW players also blow out knees on grass or turf, so there’s that. Last, not related to NFL football, anyone working out on the beach had best do it in athletic shoes. I once played QB during a pickup football game on the beach; I planted and pivoted during a throw. Hidden under the sand was a broken beer bottle. My QBing that day ended earlier than I expected.

  10. streetyson says:
    June 12, 2019 at 9:49 am
    ++++++++++++++!+++++
    That was back when Belichick still had the stigma of being fired as the worst Brown’s worst coach of all time to that point and leading them down the road which they are trying to get off. Now he just has the stigma of being a cheater.

  11. “That was back when Belichick still had the stigma of being fired as the worst Brown’s worst coach of all time to that point and leading them down the road which they are trying to get off. ”

    Lolz what a liar you are. Belichick was the last coach that led the Browns to a playoff victory. However because you don’t like the team you post lie after made up lie after made up lie about BB and the Pats.

    What a sad and pathetic way to go about interacting with people

  13. xlivsaints says:
    June 12, 2019 at 9:17 am
    Because many road teams on their schedule play on beach-like fields?

    SMH
    __________________________________________________

    The sand adds resistance to movement by absorbing energy. That energy would otherwise be absorbed by the joints of the runner. It’s like wearing a parachute or restriction mask while training; it makes the body stronger when it returns to normal conditions, but without the wear and tear on the joints. They still practice on a normal field but for conditioning and rehab this is a pretty spiffy idea.

