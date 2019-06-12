Titans wrap up rookie class by signing A.J. Brown

Getty Images

The Titans have signed receiver A.J. Brown, their final draft choice to agree to terms.

The team previously signed Jeffery Simmons, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker, D’Andre Walker and David Long Jr.

Tennessee selected the Ole Miss receiver in the second round, making Brown the 51st overall choice.

The Titans expect Brown to contribute to their offense immediately after he finished his college career with a school-record 2,984 receiving yards. He left Ole Miss ranked third in receptions with 189.

He set Ole Miss’ single-season receiving record in both yards (1,320) and catches (85) in 2018 as a junior. He was an all-SEC first team performer.

Brown tweaked his hamstring during an organized team activity last week but has returned to work.