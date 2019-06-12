Vic Beasley feels “no pressure” now that he’s back in minicamp

Getty Images

Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley stayed away from OTAs to work out on his own, and when he returned for mandatory minicamp, he eased back into things.

According to Emmanuel Morgan of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Beasley took about eight snaps in team drills, working against both the starting and second-string offense. And while his work was limited, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was impressed with what he saw.

“I thought he had good quickness, and for his first time out to have zero mental errors, I thought that says a lot about his retention to all the things we talked specifically just for today,” Quinn said.

The two also talked about conditioning, and the things Quinn expected to see when Beasley returned to the team.

He skipped OTAs after the Falcons let him ride into his fifth-year option (rather than working on a long-term deal), but he knows this is a pivotal year for a team with a number of other contractual issues on tap.

“There’s no pressure at all,” Beasley said. “I just want to ball out and play my heart out with my teammates.”

Well, there should be some pressure, as he’s failed to live up to the promise he showed when he had 15.5 sacks during their Super Bowl run. Since then, he’s had 10.0 sacks combined, and a strong showing this year would put him in position to cash in.