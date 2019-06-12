Vikings will add Steve Jordan to the team’s Ring of Honor

Getty Images

It’s been a very good week for the Jordan family.

On Tuesday, news emerged that Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has signed a new contract. On Wednesday, the Vikings announced that Cam’s dad will join the team’s Ring of Honor.

Former tight end Steve Jordan was invited to speak to the team. Vikings COO Kevin Warren then surprised Jordan with the news that, on Thursday, October 24, Jordan will join the other Vikings’ all-time greats.

“Steve Jordan’s impact on the Vikings has carried on past his career on the field,” Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said. “As great a player as Steve was, he’s just as great an ambassador for the Vikings and the game of football. He is a positive role model to young players about the value of education and using your platform as an NFL star for good.”

Jordan ranks third in team history with receptions. His 498 catches trail only Hall of Famers Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587).

Jordan is sixth in team history with 6,307 receiving yards, and his 149 career starts rank fourth in franchise history among offensive skill players, trailing only Carter (188), Jim Kleinsasser (181), and Bill Brown (180).