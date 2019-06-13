Andre Branch visits Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be adding a veteran piece to their defense ahead of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Andre Branch is visiting with the team on Thursday.

Branch was released by the Dolphins in March and Branch hasn’t been linked with any other teams over the last few months. Branch spent the last three seasons in Miami and recorded 55 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the course of his time in Miami.

He was a 2012 second-round pick and spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars.

The Cardinals added Terrell Suggs as a pass rushing option to go with Chandler Jones this season. If Branch winds up signing in Arizona, the hope will likely be that he can provide some help on that front as well.