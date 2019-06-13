Andrew Whitworth ready for one more, but maybe just one more

Getty Images

For years, Melissa Whitworth thought her husband was about to retire. And every year, he keeps not retiring.

But as 37-year-old Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth enters his 14th season, his wife thinks he’s closer to actually using the snowboard she bought him to use when he’s done playing football.

“I think it’s more likely than not that this [season] will be it,” Melissa Whitworth said, via Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register. “But if you would’ve asked me last December what I thought, I would’ve told you it’s 100 percent he’s retiring. I was wrong then. So who knows?”

Whitworth has continued to play at a high level, and finally making the playoffs with the Rams has sparked him to keep going longer than some expected (perhaps including his wife). But he said last year’s Super Bowl run made him think about the future.

“It was one of those things where I felt like win or lose, it seemed like it was in people’s heads that if I won, that was it,” he said. “Where in my mind, I’m thinking, if we win, that would only inspire me to go play another one. I really had a desire to finish my contract and finish what I signed up to do.”

He has a different challenge this year. With left guard Rodger Saffold and center John Sullivan gone this offseason, the Rams are breaking in new starters next to him. That has been energizing for him, and has him ready to go into yet another season, pushing that snowboarding career into the future.