Bears expect Anthony Miller back for training camp

After missing offseason work with a shoulder injury, Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller should be back to 100 percent in time for training camp.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that he’s expecting Miller back for camp, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

A 2018 second-round draft pick, Miller had a solid rookie season, catching 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns. Miller said after the season that the shoulder injury had been bothering him all year and that he’s going to be a better player once the shoulder heals.

Nagy also reiterated what he’s previously said about tight end Trey Burton, that he should be back for training camp after missing OTAs because of hernia surgery.