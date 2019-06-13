Bears kickers end minicamp on a high note

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of bad news about Bears kickers over the first half of 2019, but minicamp ended with a more positive moment for the two players still on the roster at the position.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy called on Elliott Fry and Eddy Piniero to try 40-yard field goals with the whole team watching. Misses would have meant conditioning work while makes would end practice and get the team started on its pre-camp break.

To the delight of their teammates, Fry and Piniero both made their kicks.

“It was a win for them today,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “And then the cool thing was that I kind of got ahead of myself and I said, ‘You wanna go double or nothing for the start of training camp?’ I thought they’d balk but they hawked me down and wanted more, and the two kickers were the first to jump at it and say, ‘Let’s go.’ So that was good. They called my bluff. But they’re running when we get back.”

The kicking competition will be back up as well and the Bears will be hoping for more days like Thursday when it resumes.