The Bears announced they signed offensive lineman Jordan McCray on Thursday.

He takes kicker Chris Blewitt’s roster spot.

McCray tried out at the Bears’ rookie minicamp last month and again at the veterans’ minicamp this week.

McCray, 27, has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida in 2014. McCray also has spent time with the Vikings and the Panthers.

He has been on the practice squad of the Vikings and the Packers.