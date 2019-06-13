Bears sign third-rounder David Montgomery

Getty Images

The Bears reached an agreement with third-round choice David Montgomery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The running back’s deal leaves only sixth-round pick Duke Shelley unsigned. The Bears got fourth-rounder Riley Ridley and seventh-rounders Kerrith Whyte and Stephen Denmark under contract last month.

Montgomery played at Iowa State, where he rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns on 257 carries in 2018 after 258 carries for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season.

Although Montgomery had only 71 receptions for 582 yards and no touchdowns in three college seasons, the Bears have liked what they have seen out of Montgomery as a receiver.

Montgomery joins Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis in the Bears’ backfield.