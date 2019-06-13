Bucs sign third-rounder Mike Edwards

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are one step closer to wrapping up their offseason business.

The team announced that third-round safety Mike Edwards had signed his four-year rookie deal.

The 99th overall pick from Kentucky, Edwards could end up competing for a starting job this year. He played multiple positions in college, and his versatility will only help him win a job. He had 10 interceptions in college, and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Bucs have just two unsigned picks left — first-round linebacker Devin White, and third-round cornerback Jamel Dean.