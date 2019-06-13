Calvin Johnson visits Falcons’ minicamp

Getty Images

Calvin Johnson is in no mood to deal with the Lions, but other NFL teams he’s willing to visit.

Megatron is at the Falcons’ minicamp today, and he was seen on the field talking to owner Arthur Blank and head coach Dan Quinn.

Johnson was born and raised in the Atlanta area and went to college in Atlanta at Georgia Tech. He still has plenty of ties to the area, and those ties extend to the Falcons.

At the same time, Johnson has no remaining ties to the management of the Lions. Johnson said two weeks ago that he still resents the Lions forcing him to pay back a portion of his signing bonus when he retired, and until the Lions show him the money, he’s not going to be involved with the team he played his entire career for.

It appears that Johnson is now a Falcons fan, not a Lions fan.