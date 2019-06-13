Cardinals cut David Amerson

Getty Images

In a surprise move at the end of minicamp, the Cardinals released cornerback David Amerson today.

Amerson started the last five games of last season and was expected to open this season as a starter as well, especially after the Cardinals’ top cornerback, Patrick Peterson, was suspended for the first six games of the season.

With Amerson gone and Peterson out to start the year, the Cardinals will be counting on second-round draft pick Byron Murphy to be ready to start in Week One, along with the newly arrived cornerback Robert Alford. Tramaine Brock is also a candidate to start.

Amerson has also spent time in Washington, Oakland and Kansas City. He’ll now try to catch on with another team before training camp.