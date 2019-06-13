Chiefs add Neal Sterling, waive three players

Getty Images

Tight end Neal Sterling didn’t have to wait long to find a new team after being the first player cut loose by new Jets General Manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets dropped Sterling on Tuesday, but his brief period of unemployment ended on Thursday. The Chiefs have signed Sterling.

The move comes at the end of Kansas City’s offseason program, so Sterling won’t get on the field for his new team until training camp. Sterling has 24 catches for 239 yards in 35 games for the Jets and Jaguars.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be back to 100 percent for training camp with Blake Bell joining Sterling as the most experienced backup options.

The Chiefs also waived linebacker Gary Johnson, tackle Justin Senior and running back James Williams on Thursday.